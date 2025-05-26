The Unique Dinner Eleanor Roosevelt Served Every Sunday At The White House

Both Eleanor Roosevelt and her husband Franklin (POTUS #32, if anyone's counting), grew up very wealthy, so you'd think they'd have developed a taste for living high on the hog. While it seems FDR did, in fact, hanker after champagne and caviar, his spouse really wasn't all that interested in food. She was more of an eat-to-live rather than live-to-eat person, you might say, which makes it kind of ironic that she was First Lady under the administration that enshrined gluttony's big holiday, Thanksgiving, as a fixture on the fourth Thursday of November. Despite her preference for simple food, most of what Eleanor ate was likely prepared by others, but she did have one party piece she was able to cook: scrambled eggs.

By cook, we don't mean that she did much of the prep work. In fact, the necessary ingredients — eggs, cream, salt, and pepper — were brought to the dining room by a butler. She'd stir them together in a chafing dish, thus impressing the guests with her cooking skills. She's said to have performed this domestic gesture throughout her husband's tenure in the Oval Office. Needless to say, the rest of the meal, which may have included dishes such as chicken à la king, sausages, salad, and dessert, was prepared in the White House kitchens.

Fun fact about Eleanor Roosevelt's scrambled egg suppers: They were referred to by the unappetizing sobriquet of "scrambled eggs with brains." While this ingredient wasn't included in the mix, calves' brains do have a similar texture, so this would have been a good way to disguise them. The name, however, referred to the intelligentsia invited to sit at the table.