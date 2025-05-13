The Mediterranean Meal Sarah Michelle Gellar Loves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, the actress who once tackled supernatural baddies on a weekly basis as the star of TV's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," may have long ago put down her wooden stake, but she's still all about keeping in shape. These days, she's focused on her family's health as well, and this means looking for recipes that can be prepared quickly and which contain plenty of protein and fiber. One such meal is her Mediterranean chicken quinoa salad, something she described to Today as "bright, refreshing and ... perfect for a weeknight dinner for a busy family like mine."

The base of the salad is quinoa, which Gellar admits can be bitter, but she advises that rinsing it can reduce the bitterness (and suggests swapping it out for farro if you really don't like the taste). The dish also contains plenty of vegetables, including bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers, as well as chickpeas, olives, and chicken thighs seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, and oregano. The dressing is a vinaigrette made with Dijon mustard, lemon juice, olive oil, and red wine vinegar. And the salad is finished off with cilantro and feta cheese.

According to Gellar, this salad actually makes pretty good leftovers — since it doesn't contain lettuce, it won't get soggy like leftover green salad. She says any extra should last for up to three days and can be used to make pita sandwiches or stuffed peppers.