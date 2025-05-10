The One Ingredient You Should Never, Ever Put In Pasta Sauce

In the world of food sins, cooking a Wagyu steak well done or drinking a rare Burgundy wine over ice are up there. But there might be an even worse one, according to chef Joe Isidori, co-founder of Black Tap and owner of Arthur & Sons in New York City. "If you're making Sunday gravy with ketchup, I don't know if we can be friends," Isidori told The Takeout. We have to agree.

Ketchup is sweet, tangy, and deeply nostalgic. It's a staple in pantries across the globe and works wonders on fries, meatloaf, and the occasional late-night grilled cheese. But it has absolutely no business mingling with the nuanced, slow-cooked elegance of a proper Italian pasta sauce. If you're a controversial ketchup-on-everything kind of person, consider this a friendly intervention. "Tomato paste and a pinch of sugar is how Nonna did it," Isidori said. "Respect the sauce."

A well-made marinara, Pomodoro, or ragu is all about the balance between sweet and acidic tomatoes, caramelized aromatics, and layers of savory depth from olive oil, garlic, herbs, and thyme. A good Italian cook (or Nonna) coaxes sweetness from tomatoes with a lot of patience and a low simmer. It's the reason why Sicilian grandmothers spend entire Sundays slow-simmering their red sauce. Ketchup, on the other hand, is made in a factory with high-fructose corn syrup, distilled vinegar, and "natural flavoring" — all of which are intensely concentrated and can easily throw off the sauce's harmony.