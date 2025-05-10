Why Ina Garten Thinks One Vegetable Is Totally Underrated

Nutritionists, dieticians, and doctors have historically loved to tell their patients and clients to "eat their colors," meaning, lots of good nutrition lies in bright, colorful fruits and vegetables. While true, this kind of leaves white fruits and veggies on the sidelines. Leave it to Ina Garten to bring something like white cauliflower back into the spotlight, a veggie she thinks is completely underrated. She has transformed the oft-forgotten cruciferous vegetable into several delicious dishes during her culinary career.

Garten often roasts cauliflower, as she believes this cooking method brings out its natural sweetness. In an Instagram post, she said, "It [cauliflower] browns beautifully when roasted, [and] it makes soups creamy without adding cream." In the same post, the Barefoot Contessa shared that her recipe for open-faced cauliflower toast was creamy and crunchy, and that everyone goes crazy for it. Indeed, the recipe calls for toasted bread that is topped with a mixture of roasted cauliflower, lots of cheeses, and prosciutto. Everything gets heated under the broiler until browned and bubbly.

Garten's affinity for cauliflower goes beyond this popular dish, however. On her website and throughout several of her cookbooks, she shares recipes for such dishes as cauliflower gratin, baked shells and cauliflower, celery root and cauliflower puree, and roasted cauliflower with lemon and capers.