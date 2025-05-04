No, That Black Liquid In Your Sourdough Starter Isn't Actually A Bad Thing

For beginners, making sourdough can be an intimidating process. Aside from baking the actual loaf, you first have to create a sourdough starter from scratch and subsequently keep it in good condition. Doing this requires you to feed it regularly. If you don't, you might find a liquid forming on top of your starter. This is known as "hooch," and don't worry, it's not actually a bad thing.

Essentially, hooch is just a mixture of alcohol and water, created by the yeast in the starter. It signifies that the starter is hungry. The yeast creates this liquid as a by-product of fermentation. When left for a long time, the once active and bubbly starter collapses and gravity causes the solids in the starter to sink beneath the alcohol and other liquid by-products.

Hooch isn't harmful. In fact, it's alcoholic and acidic nature leads many bakers to stir it in with the starter to give the thing more flavor. The other option is to simply pour the hooch out. Either way, your starter should be fine to use after you feed it a few times. That is, as long as it doesn't contain mold which is one of the signs you should throw your starter out.