Depending on where you live in the States, your supermarket butter might look more different than you realize. Butters made on the eastern side of the United States have a long, narrow shape, while butters made on the west coast come in a short, squat format thanks to different manufacturing processes. The eastern side acquires that long skinny shape from equipment developed by the Elgin Butter Co. (from Elgin, Illinois). As technology evolved, west coast butter manufacturers came up with their own shape, hence the shorter appearance.

The quantity, thankfully, is the same amount, meaning you'll still get eight tablespoons of butter in each package. If you're shopping for a butter dish, you will need to account for which type of butter you tend pick up at the grocery store. And, to add to the confusion, luxuriously rich European butter is oftentimes shaped like a flat rectangle, which is also something you'll want to account for when shopping for a butter dish.

So, the shape is one easy way to know if you're spreading California's butter bounty on your morning toast. And that would be a tiny pat among millions, since when it comes to butter, California really churns away when it comes to making the good stuff.