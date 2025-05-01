The Best Beer To Pair With A Pickleback Shot
The epitome of an "If you know, you know"-type drink, the famed pickleback comes as two separate whiskey and pickle brine shots — slammed in that order, and over before you know it. But you can keep the party going by creating a triple-threat with the perfect beer. So which brew works best? The Takeout tapped the owner of Houston's Betelgeuse Betelgeuse and Level 1 cicerone (stone cold beer genius), Chris Cusack, for the deets on the greatest pickleback and beer combo of all time.
First, you've gotta stick the landing on the OG pairing. "For the whiskey, I like something straightforward — Jim Beam, Jameson, Evan Williams, Old Forester," said Cusack. "Nothing too smoky or peaty." But he has thoughts on pickle juice, too. "It's gotta be tangy, salty, and vinegary. Kosher dill is my favorite, but ... a spicy pickle juice is even better." Then, it all comes down to the best beer for the job — and you'll want to keep it fresh and light. "Think Mexican lagers, light pilsners, maybe a kölsch. Something like Lone Star, Tecate, Modelo Especial, or even a Montucky Cold Snack," he suggested. Even better if you grab it straight off the ice. "Super cold is good. I've been on Miller Lite lately as the back to my pickleback."
While the fridge is your oyster, there are a few brews that could send the wrong message to your mouth. "I'd skip anything too hoppy or too sweet," noted Cusack — naming IPAs and malty doppelbocks as types to avoid. "You're already hitting salt and vinegar, so adding bitterness or syrupy sweetness doesn't do the combo any favors."
Why is the pickleback shot even a thing?
Allow us to indulge in a bit of pickly backstory; Or, how a spontaneous request in Brooklyn, New York, launched a global phenomenon. Of course, we should acknowledge that Russians have been doing vodka and pickles (and herring) since before you were born, and that the iconic tequila and salt pairing might be even older. So maybe whiskey and briny stuff isn't exactly a new concept. Still, as we travel along the great timeline of genius drunk ideas, the pickleback was born on March 12, 2006, at the Bushwick Country Club, when a young lady asked the bartender for summa that tangy pickle juice, along with her whiskey shot. Almost two decades later, she's still kind of a big "dill." (I'm here all week.)
Yes, the classic pickleback shot recipe lives on for a reason, but don't give up on your dreams with a basic setup. Upgrade your shot as a drink you can chew by hollowing out an XXL gherkin and pouring your whiskey straight into your pickle-turned-shot glass. Or, flip a shot into a cocktail by pouring whiskey, pickle juice, and a lemon spritz into a rocks glass, garnished with the seasoning that's perfect for pickles – Old Bay — on the rim.
You could even make your own pickle salad, reserving the brine for an over-the-top-artisanal pickleback that's positively dressed to impress. Then, once you've got your whiskey, brewski, and pickle juice on lock, exactly no one would be mad about a basket of vodka-fried pickles on the side, amiright?