The Best Beer To Pair With A Pickleback Shot

The epitome of an "If you know, you know"-type drink, the famed pickleback comes as two separate whiskey and pickle brine shots — slammed in that order, and over before you know it. But you can keep the party going by creating a triple-threat with the perfect beer. So which brew works best? The Takeout tapped the owner of Houston's Betelgeuse Betelgeuse and Level 1 cicerone (stone cold beer genius), Chris Cusack, for the deets on the greatest pickleback and beer combo of all time.

First, you've gotta stick the landing on the OG pairing. "For the whiskey, I like something straightforward — Jim Beam, Jameson, Evan Williams, Old Forester," said Cusack. "Nothing too smoky or peaty." But he has thoughts on pickle juice, too. "It's gotta be tangy, salty, and vinegary. Kosher dill is my favorite, but ... a spicy pickle juice is even better." Then, it all comes down to the best beer for the job — and you'll want to keep it fresh and light. "Think Mexican lagers, light pilsners, maybe a kölsch. Something like Lone Star, Tecate, Modelo Especial, or even a Montucky Cold Snack," he suggested. Even better if you grab it straight off the ice. "Super cold is good. I've been on Miller Lite lately as the back to my pickleback."

While the fridge is your oyster, there are a few brews that could send the wrong message to your mouth. "I'd skip anything too hoppy or too sweet," noted Cusack — naming IPAs and malty doppelbocks as types to avoid. "You're already hitting salt and vinegar, so adding bitterness or syrupy sweetness doesn't do the combo any favors."