What Happens To The Leftover Food On Guy's Grocery Games?

On the Food Network, celebrity chef Guy Fieri and his son Hunter host a reality game show called "Guy's Grocery Games" (nicknamed "Triple G"). On the show, four chefs competitively cook food with ingredients they've gotten from an on-set, but realistic, grocery store called Flavortown Market while facing challenges and eliminations.

The show is filmed on a 15,500-square-foot set that functions like a real store. The items even have barcodes and are priced similarly to what you would find in current markets. The products in the store must be of the highest quality, so the shelves are checked and restocked every morning.

Although "Guy's Grocery Games" takes place at Flavortown Market, which is as real as a television grocery store can be, it is, after all, a cooking competition show, and the set is dismantled after filming. So what happens to all that food when the store is shut down? Just like the set has a team tasked with ensuring the shelves are replenished properly each weekday, come the end of filming, nothing is allowed to go to waste.

The Food Network website states, "On Friday night, the bread, meat, and seafood cases are checked for items that are close to expiring. Products that are still good are donated to local food banks. And even the food scraps left over from cooking don't go to waste — they go to a local farm for animal feed." Per season, that's somewhere around 30,000 pounds of food.