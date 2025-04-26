Why Wolfgang Puck Heavily Seasons Cold Food

It should come as no surprise that a chef with as much experience and world renown as Wolfgang Puck knows a thing or two about how to properly season food. Puck not only owns more than 20 restaurants (including the famous Spago), but he is also a seven-time James Beard award winner (and played a significant role in defining one of America's regional pizza styles). Clearly, he knows how to properly season a dish. But why exactly is it that Puck — and other skilled chefs — add more seasoning to foods served cold? As it turns out, when we eat cold foods, we actually taste them less.

That's right, when your tongue is cold, as from eating cold foods, it is less capable of perceiving those five major flavors: salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and umami. In order for a cold dish to be perceived with the same piquancy as a warm counterpart, a practiced chef knows they must increase the seasoning. This means that a vinaigrette for a chilled salad needs more acid, a cold soup requires additional salt, and dark chocolate ice cream must lean more bitter.

Surprisingly, perhaps, this is also true for very hot foods. There is something of a "Goldilocks zone" for flavor perception at what is generally considered to be lukewarm. Fortunately, it is easy to serve and eat food at a lukewarm temperature. It is warm, but not steaming — seemingly fresh from the kitchen, but without the risk of burning oneself. Though to truly understand why it is that our perceptions of flavor change with temperature, we need to delve deeper into the science of flavor.