Skip The Custom Order And Jazz Up Grocery Store Cake With A Simple Trick

You could call "Happy 1th Birtsday" jazzy — or — you could actually jazz up grocery store cake by skipping the overpriced, never-quite-right custom order, and DIY-ing one you'll actually like. Is it hard? Nah. Do you need special tools? Nope! Does secretly carving out the inside of a store-bought cake, filling it with rainbow Pop Rocks, and icing over the top like nothing happened make you feel like Angus MacGyver and Martha Stewart had a baby which turned out to be you — a superhuman party-starting hero? Heck. Yeah.

This is what's known on the internet as a "surprise" cake, piñata cake, or an explosion cake (although to me, a surprise or piñata cake sounds like fun, while an explosion cake sounds like you'll be calling 9-1-1 after everyone is covered in unicorn sprinkles). A massive upgrade from a weeknight Oreo mug cake, surprise cakes typically feature a tall, round layer cake, iced to the nines, revealing nary a clue that the hollowed-out inside is positively packed with candies ready to spill forth like a river of Nerds once the first slice is cut.

You can order these show-stoppers at almost every bakery for the small price of, say, $150 or more. But, hot tip, with a little elbow grease and a couple of supermarket Bundt cakes, you can create a tricked-out dessert for $30 or less. Let the not-baking begin.