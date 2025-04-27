Nigella Lawson Saves Pasta Water For Another Homemade Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Possibly the most sensual cook on network television, Nigella Lawson is famous for her "Nigella Bites" show, penning multiple bestselling cooking guides like "How To Eat" and creatively pronouncing microwave as "mee-kro-WAH-vay" while making mashed potatoes. But she broke the carb-based internet when she posted to bread-bakers on X:

Quick message to all those making bread at the moment. Keep the water you've cooked potatoes or pasta in. It will help the bread's texture and rise. — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) March 26, 2020

Pasta water is great for pasta sauce, but who knew it had other uses? If you're picturing a slice of a fluffy bread and a cup of murky, lukewarm water as the world's oddest couple, you're right. But if you rewind a few steps in the baking process, it's easy to sub in reserved pasta water for the usual water called for in your favorite scratch-made sourdough recipe. The boosted rise comes from the extra starch in the pasta water, which feeds the yeast to create springy air in your loaf, leaving it delightfully tender and soft once it's out of the oven. A higher pasta-to-water ratio equals a greater concentration of that delicious starch. Pile on the penne, then pump up your pizza dough.

But first things first: You've gotta sample that pasta water. If it's super salty, it's a smart idea to lessen the amount of salt used in the rest of your bread recipe. Salt is a huge part of how your loaf forms that drool-worthy structure, ideal color, and (yum) that delectable flavor — but nobody wants a homemade bread fail that tastes like it came straight outta the salty sea.