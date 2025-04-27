Hey TikTok, Stop Eating Icing From The Can And Do This Instead

TikTok may never make a lasting impact on culinary history, but it can be amusing at times. I'm a big fan of resurrecting retro recipes like Watergate salad and also get a kick out of Dollar Tree dinners. Even some TikTok kitchen hacks, annoying though they are, can occasionally be useful. One thing I've never been into, though, is mukbangs. For me, watching anyone not named Adam Richman eat on camera is kind of ick-inducing. Needless to say, I'm not a fan of the recent phenomenon of people eating Funfetti canned icing all by itself — and judging by the comments on some of the videos, plenty of other people also seem to find it gross (or at least seriously unhealthy).

Despite our misgivings, however, there's obviously an audience for this content. Some seem to find ASMR value in it, while others may feel vindicated in their own straight-from-the-can eating habits. Personal tastes aside, though, I feel compelled as a food writer to suggest that there are better ways to get your daily frosting intake.

Apart from the obvious use for icing, which is to slap it on a cake, one of my favorite uses for the canned kind is making two-ingredient fudge. It's incredibly simple: Just melt a 12-ounce bag of chocolate chips, mix it with a 16-ounce can of frosting, and spread it in a pan. You can still add sprinkles if you want, TikTok, although I personally prefer nuts as a mix-in.