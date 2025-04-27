Hey TikTok, Stop Eating Icing From The Can And Do This Instead
TikTok may never make a lasting impact on culinary history, but it can be amusing at times. I'm a big fan of resurrecting retro recipes like Watergate salad and also get a kick out of Dollar Tree dinners. Even some TikTok kitchen hacks, annoying though they are, can occasionally be useful. One thing I've never been into, though, is mukbangs. For me, watching anyone not named Adam Richman eat on camera is kind of ick-inducing. Needless to say, I'm not a fan of the recent phenomenon of people eating Funfetti canned icing all by itself — and judging by the comments on some of the videos, plenty of other people also seem to find it gross (or at least seriously unhealthy).
Despite our misgivings, however, there's obviously an audience for this content. Some seem to find ASMR value in it, while others may feel vindicated in their own straight-from-the-can eating habits. Personal tastes aside, though, I feel compelled as a food writer to suggest that there are better ways to get your daily frosting intake.
Apart from the obvious use for icing, which is to slap it on a cake, one of my favorite uses for the canned kind is making two-ingredient fudge. It's incredibly simple: Just melt a 12-ounce bag of chocolate chips, mix it with a 16-ounce can of frosting, and spread it in a pan. You can still add sprinkles if you want, TikTok, although I personally prefer nuts as a mix-in.
Other ways to employ canned frosting
Of course, there are plenty of other uses for a can of frosting. If you have any leftover cake or donuts, you can squidge up the crumbs with frosting and form them into cake pops. Frosting could also be used to sandwich together pairs of cookies or graham crackers or to top off homemade Pop-Tarts. If you're into the whole sweet and salty thing, you could repurpose it as a dip for pretzel sticks.
One especially fun thing to do with frosting — still listening, TikTok? — is to make a trompe l'oeil fake-out grilled cheese sandwich. For the bread, use two toasted slices of pound cake, then add yellow and red food coloring to the frosting until it turns the same shade as melted American cheese. (Okay, maybe this won't work with chocolate frosting, but you could still do it with the Funfetti kind if you don't mind extra-colorful cheese.)
Another thing that seems right up your alley, frosting eaters of TikTok, would be dipping the rim of a glass into frosting before dipping it once more into your beloved sprinkles. Fill the glass with something sweet and sparkly like fizzy pink lemonade, then say cheers to your ever-present phone cam.