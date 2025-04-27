The Storied Pennsylvania Brewery That Went From Church Pews To Pouring Brews

Building a brewpub inside a deconsecrated Roman Catholic church might sound unusual, if not sacrilege, but there's some significant overlap between a good bar and a good church. They both serve as a sanctuary for those who are lonely or down on their luck; they both frequently feature wood paneling; and due to the Eucharist, a Catholic sacrament which involves wine, they both even carry alcohol, although a bar offers a much more diverse menu. (We're just saying, would it kill the Catholic Church to offer a nice full-bodied Pinot Noir?) This is all to say that it makes a certain kind of sense that The Church Brew Works, one of Pittsburgh's most beloved breweries and restaurants, is located in an old Catholic church.

Before it housed The Church Brew Works, the building was known as St. John the Baptist Church, which was built and consecrated in 1902 to serve a burgeoning immigrant population in Pittsburgh. The church's gorgeous architecture, including ornate stained glass windows, a large pipe organ, and a tall bell tower, reflected its place in a growing, prosperous city. However, as deindustrialization set in and Pittsburgh's population shrank, the parish fell on hard times, and the church was eventually deconsecrated in 1993. Three years later, almost to the day, The Church Brew Works opened, restoring the church to its former beauty and establishing a thriving business.