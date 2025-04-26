The Simple Way To Serve Up Morning Oatmeal For A Crowd

There are so many ways to make oatmeal a tastier dish — our favorite is adding protein powder and Greek yogurt to your morning oats — and yet, there are seemingly few methods for making bigger portions of it. While some will accomplish this by using a larger pot and doubling or tripling their recipe on the stove, an even more effective way to make a lot of oatmeal at once is by using an Instant Pot to get the job done.

We touched on this strategy among the countless mistakes people make when cooking their oatmeal when we touted the Instant Pot method as one of the best. Making oatmeal in an Instant Pot is not only efficient — you can use it to make enough oatmeal to feed four people, if not more — but it also gives your oatmeal a unique texture that is way more appetizing than what you'll get by making the dish on the stove or in the microwave. Plus, beyond preparing and consolidating the ingredients into the Instant Pot, using the device to make oatmeal is a hands-free tactic that allows you to multitask much easier as you prepare a potentially large breakfast in the kitchen.