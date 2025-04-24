Is Sourdough Bread Gluten-Friendly? It's Kind Of Complicated

Sourdough's popularity is still going strong five years after most everyone first birthed their quarantine sourdough starters. In tandem with sourdough's popularity is the continued trend of gluten sensitivities and gluten-free diets. The rise of two opposing trends at the same time, one gluten-free and one gluten-full, might seem contradictory, but actually some people with gluten sensitivities claim to be able to eat sourdough bread with no digestive discomfort.

The running theory behind this is that sourdough bread goes through a fermentation process as it rises, and fermentation is great for gut health — the implication being that they cancel each other out. Much like the probiotic colonies that make foods like yogurt, kombucha, kimchi, kefir, and pickles tangy and good for your microbiome, sourdough breads have similar microbiotic colonies that increase healthy bacteria in your gut.

The fermentation process also eases the strain that eating wheat flour can put on some people's digestive systems, as fermentation acts something like a pre-digestion process, helping to break down a portion of the gluten and other proteins to make it easier to digest. Although some people can digest sourdough easier than other typically leavened breads, this doesn't mean that sourdough bread is anywhere near gluten-free, nor is it safe to eat for people with celiac disease.