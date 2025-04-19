The Louisiana Creole Restaurant That's A Popular Haunt For Locals And Spirits Alike

Being the most haunted restaurant in New Orleans is no mean feat; it's not like being the most haunted restaurant in, say, Davenport, Iowa. The Big Easy has been a cultural melting pot for centuries, giving it one of the richest and most distinctive histories of any city in America — and a whole bunch of ghosts to go with it. Along with Savannah, Georgia, it's considered one of the most haunted cities in the country. But whether or not you believe in the paranormal, you'll want to pay Muriel's Jackson Square a visit.

The property that is now Muriel's originally belonged to Claude Trepagnier, a French-Canadian who helped settle New Orleans in 1718, before being passed from one wealthy owner to another and suffering damage from the Good Friday Fire of 1788. (We told you it was rich with history.) Eventually, it came to be owned by one Pierre Antoine Lepardi Jourdan, who went to great lengths to turn the property into his dream home. Unfortunately for our man Jourdan, he was an inveterate gambler, and one evening in 1814, he bet his beloved house in a poker game, then lost. Bereft and broken, he retreated to the second-floor parlor and took his own life. From there, the property changed hands several more times until Muriel's opened its doors in 2001.