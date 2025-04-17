Whatever Happened To TaDah From Shark Tank?
Growing up, John Sorial enjoyed the Eastern Mediterranean foods prepared by his parents, who are originally from Egypt. Although he watched them manage food service organizations, Sorial didn't take part in the family business. Instead, he studied engineering at Johns Hopkins. However, Sorial realized he had a passion for more creative industries like marketing, food, and charity work. Combining these elements, he founded TaDah Foods in 2011.
"Everything that I had done before TaDah, it was a great learning experience," Sorial said during an interview with ABC 7 News. "It helped mold me, but it wasn't my passion." Prior to appearing on "Shark Tank," Sorial successfully developed several flavors of vegan and gluten-free falafel street wraps (no tortillas here) and poppers that consumers could purchase from national chains including Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods. TaDah's lifetime sales were over $8.2 million by 2019, and Sorial contributed 25% of revenue to global organizations committed to social change. However, he hit a roadblock with a packaging company that left Sorial — and TaDah — needing external help.
What happened to TaDah Foods on Shark Tank?
John Sorial pitched the Sharks during the opening episode of Season 11, which aired on September 29, 2019. After briefly sharing his story and the inspiration behind TaDah Foods, Sorial wowed the judges with the authentic Mediterranean flavors of the wraps and poppers that were quick for consumers to prepare (and healthier than gluten-free fast food). The company's impressive sales numbers reeled in several of the Sharks who wanted to learn more, although Lori Greiner dropped out, saying she was less experienced in this particular type of venture.
Unfortunately, two issues spooked Kevin O'Leary and Robert Herjavec. Sorial shared that he had sold about 75% of TaDah to three investors, thereby retaining only a minority share of the company he had founded. Two Sharks, however, took the bait. Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND snack bars, gave Sorial two options. The first offer was $300,000 for 20% equity, while the second offer was $500,000 for 25% equity, and a promise to buy out the existing investors. Sorial asked Lubetzky if they could add a line of credit to the deal, which Lubetzky declined. Seeing an opportunity, Mark Cuban chimed in with an offer of $300,000 for 20% equity, and a $500,000 credit line. Ultimately, Sorial chose Lubetzky's second offer and left "Shark Tank" excited about the deal.
TaDah Foods after Shark Tank
Following his appearance on "Shark Tank," TaDah founder John Sorial expanded the brand's availability, adding Publix, Kroger, and Wegman's to its retail lineup. However, things took a turn in 2023, according to TaDah's Instagram page. A post dated March 14, 2023, showed a hand pulling a falafel wrap out of the frozen foods section of an undisclosed store with the caption, "We like what we like," and four heart emojis. Another post, dated June 8, 2023, confirmed that the store locator was down and that TaDah was working to fix it. The final Instagram post dated February 27, 2024, stated, "We know it has been a while, but we're working on coming back stronger than ever," next to an illustration of a butterfly cocoon dangling from a tree branch. A recent comment on the post, dated April 4, 2025, pleaded for the brand to return.
Based on the lack of social media updates, a missing website, and the inability to find products at local retailers, it's safe to suggest that TaDah is no longer in business. Sorial offered further proof of this fact in his LinkedIn profile. His job history for TaDah Foods is listed as ending in January 2024, while his current employment is with JSX Ventures. Guess that means TaDah Foods is officially a wrap (or a falafel?).