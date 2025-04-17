Whatever Happened To TaDah From Shark Tank?

John Sorial pitched the Sharks during the opening episode of Season 11, which aired on September 29, 2019. After briefly sharing his story and the inspiration behind TaDah Foods, Sorial wowed the judges with the authentic Mediterranean flavors of the wraps and poppers that were quick for consumers to prepare (and healthier than gluten-free fast food). The company's impressive sales numbers reeled in several of the Sharks who wanted to learn more, although Lori Greiner dropped out, saying she was less experienced in this particular type of venture.

Unfortunately, two issues spooked Kevin O'Leary and Robert Herjavec. Sorial shared that he had sold about 75% of TaDah to three investors, thereby retaining only a minority share of the company he had founded. Two Sharks, however, took the bait. Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND snack bars, gave Sorial two options. The first offer was $300,000 for 20% equity, while the second offer was $500,000 for 25% equity, and a promise to buy out the existing investors. Sorial asked Lubetzky if they could add a line of credit to the deal, which Lubetzky declined. Seeing an opportunity, Mark Cuban chimed in with an offer of $300,000 for 20% equity, and a $500,000 credit line. Ultimately, Sorial chose Lubetzky's second offer and left "Shark Tank" excited about the deal.