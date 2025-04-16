The Absolute Best Way To Heat Up A Casserole In The Oven

Rose Sioson's experiences as a busy working mum inspired her to create Deliciously Rushed, where she publishes quick and delicious recipes. Many of these recipes can be refrigerated or frozen before being subsequently reheated and served. Because of this, Sioson was the person we turned to when wondering what the best way of heating up casseroles is.

Sioson reheats her casseroles in the oven. Using this approach has its benefits, but there are also several mistakes you'll want to avoid. Sioson told The Takeout, "Biggest one: cranking the heat too high. You'll end up with a scorched top and a cold center." She went on to say that most casseroles (assuming you've taken the time to defrost them) should go into an oven that's heated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Another big mistake? Forgetting to cover the casserole. "Always cover with foil, especially for cheese-topped or creamy casseroles," Sioson said. "If it looks a little dry, a splash of broth or milk can work wonders."

You must remember to check the casserole's internal temperature before serving it. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, leftovers should be heated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, but Sioson likes to go higher. "I aim for at least 200 degrees Fahrenheit," she said. "Eyeballing it doesn't always cut it." (If you don't have a kitchen thermometer it is time to get one — it's one of several essential kitchen gadgets.)