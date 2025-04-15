How To Tone Down The Heat When Your Soup Is Too Spicy

You know you've been there before — you're cooking up one of your favorite soup recipes, adjusting the seasonings, and before you know it, you've overspiced the whole pot. It's such a deflating feeling thinking about all the wasted food and time, but hope is not lost yet.

While some people might get high with spicy foods, others will start to panic if they've added too much hot sauce or chili powder to a pot of soup. If the second option describes you, water your soup down to even out the spice. Simply adding more water to the pot is the easiest (and most effective) option, as it will dilute the heat with the added volume.

Although diluting will knock the heat down a few Scoville units, any added liquid will also affect the taste and texture of your soup by watering it down. Following dilution, if your homemade soup is bland, you can fix it by adding a bit more salt, bouillon powder, or a dash of soy sauce. When cooking anything, you can always add ingredients, but you can't take them away; focus on what you can add to an overseasoned pot of soup instead of what you want to take out.