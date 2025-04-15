The Chicago Restaurant That Bill Murray Says Makes One Of The Best Pizzas He's Had

When it comes to pizza, actor Bill Murray is as much of a fan of a good pie as we are. And since he was born and raised on the north side of Chicago, he often comes back home to visit. He's often seen around town, just enjoying being in his hometown, and we recently learned that one of his favorite pizzas in Chicago is neither a slice of deep dish nor square-cut pizza.

In a recent interview on FOX 32, Murray asks his interviewer, "Robert's Pizza? Have you ever been there? What an amazing place that is! And I never thought I'd go back to thin crust pizza, but that's amazing pizza. That might be the best pizza I ever had."

The "Robert's Pizza" Murray is referring to is Robert's Pizza and Dough Company, located near tourist attraction Navy Pier, and just within walking distance of Lake Michigan. But what makes Robert's Pizza a really interesting pic is that it serves a unique style of pizza that defies what you think of when you think of pizza in Chicago. I've been to its first location before it moved to its current, bigger space, and I can definitively tell you it's some of the best Chicago has to offer.