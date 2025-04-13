What Ever Happened To Peekaboo Ice Cream From Shark Tank?

"Shark Tank" has seen its share of successes (think pizza cupcakes) and failures (like the unfortunate Bruw cold brew coffee device). Well before appearing on "Shark Tank," Jessica Weiss Levison quit her full-time job as a lawyer to pursue her passion: ice cream. After completing an educational course at the University of Pennsylvania, she opened Serendipity Creamery and Yogurt Café in her hometown of Surfside, Florida, in 2008.

By 2019, Levison had started Peekaboo Ice Cream. The concept stemmed from a basic struggle most parents face: trying to get their kids to eat vegetables. Tired of fighting with her children, Levison secretly added carrots, cauliflower, and spinach into her creamy, homemade ice cream pints (rather than the old tactic of hiding them in a cheesy dish, like this zucchini cheddar casserole). Her three little ones unknowingly devoured the veggies, and Levison felt like a better parent. She figured other parents would feel the same way. After creating several organic ice cream flavors packed with veggies, Levison's products were picked up by Whole Foods Market and other national retailers. In November 2020, she entered Peekaboo Ice Cream into the Real California Milk Snackcelerator competition hosted by the California Milk Advisory Board and won the $200,000 grand prize to bring mini cartons to the snack market.