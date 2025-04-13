What Ever Happened To Peekaboo Ice Cream From Shark Tank?
"Shark Tank" has seen its share of successes (think pizza cupcakes) and failures (like the unfortunate Bruw cold brew coffee device). Well before appearing on "Shark Tank," Jessica Weiss Levison quit her full-time job as a lawyer to pursue her passion: ice cream. After completing an educational course at the University of Pennsylvania, she opened Serendipity Creamery and Yogurt Café in her hometown of Surfside, Florida, in 2008.
By 2019, Levison had started Peekaboo Ice Cream. The concept stemmed from a basic struggle most parents face: trying to get their kids to eat vegetables. Tired of fighting with her children, Levison secretly added carrots, cauliflower, and spinach into her creamy, homemade ice cream pints (rather than the old tactic of hiding them in a cheesy dish, like this zucchini cheddar casserole). Her three little ones unknowingly devoured the veggies, and Levison felt like a better parent. She figured other parents would feel the same way. After creating several organic ice cream flavors packed with veggies, Levison's products were picked up by Whole Foods Market and other national retailers. In November 2020, she entered Peekaboo Ice Cream into the Real California Milk Snackcelerator competition hosted by the California Milk Advisory Board and won the $200,000 grand prize to bring mini cartons to the snack market.
What happened to Peekaboo Ice Cream on Shark Tank?
Jessica Weiss Levison pitched Peekaboo Ice Cream during "Shark Tank" Season 12 (the episode first aired on December 11, 2020). The investors were impressed by the ice cream samples that they tried. Even though every pint contained one full serving of vegetables, none of the Sharks could detect any hint of the broccoli, beets, carrots, cauliflower, spinach, or zucchini. However, the Sharks were annoyed with Levison's valuation of her company, which she set at $10 million, and her pitch, which ended with a request for $800,000 for 8% equity.
Regardless, two investors took the bait. Kevin O'Leary was willing to give Levison a three-year loan at 9% interest with 8% equity and zero contingency. Lori Greiner made Levison a similar proposition. She would grant Levison a three-year loan at 6% interest and 5% equity, with the stipulation that Peekaboo would offer low-carb and low-fat versions of the existing ice cream flavors. Ultimately, Levison wanted an investment — not a loan — so she left "Shark Tank" without making a deal.
Peekaboo Ice Cream after Shark Tank
After appearing on "Shark Tank," Peekaboo Ice Cream underwent a rebrand, added four new flavors, and found space within new retailers and markets, according to the Peekaboo Ice Cream blog. For a while, operations seemed to be running smoothly, and the brand's social media presence on Instagram was strong and consistent. But by the end of 2021, things turned ice cold. The last blog was published on August 27, 2021, and the final Instagram post is dated December 27, 2021. Although Jessica Weiss Levison's LinkedIn profile still lists her current employment as CEO and founder of Peekaboo Ice Cream, the business' LinkedIn page has zero posts. Additionally, the website shows all ice cream products as "sold out," and the store locator tool no longer works. Even the Amazon page no longer offers products for sale. However, you can still browse the various ice cream flavors. It's unclear if the business is still operating or completely shut down. Levison's original ice cream shop, Serendipity Creamery, is still active on Instagram as of this writing. We may have to wait to get the real scoop.