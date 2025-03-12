Whatever Happened To Bruw From Shark Tank?

The product itself was similar to a cold brew pitcher (a piece of equipment that can transform your coffee), but instead of needing to make an entire pitcher of cold brew at once, Bruw made it so you could choose exactly how much (or how little) you wanted to make. The device consisted of two mason jars and a filtering system intended to make the consumer a quick, cost-effective cup of cold brew coffee. It was patented mere days before the show was taped. This ultimately led Max Feber to strike a deal with Mark Cuban. Cuban granted Bruw the $50,000 that Feber was asking for in exchange for a 30% stake in the company, 5% more than the owner initially wanted to sell. The deal, alongside the boost in publicity that the product received from appearing on "Shark Tank," led Bruw to sell well throughout 2019, especially in the days following the episode's airing.

However, when the young entrepreneur sold the company to SnarkyTea just over a year after the big Shark Tank boost, it was decided that the product needed a change. SnarkyTea soon modified the name of Bruw to BruwTea in order to better fit its brand identity. It eventually discontinued the branding entirely in favor of giving the filter a revamped name and identity. Today, SnarkyTea sells a different version of the at-home cold brew infusion filter called Chill. This filter costs $19.99 — the same price a Bruw filter cost when the product was pitched on "Shark Tank."