Whatever Happened To Bruw From Shark Tank?
The beloved TV show "Shark Tank" has seen the birth of countless widely popular products throughout its many seasons on the air. While the Pizza Cupcake, for example, was a big hit, other products have seemingly faded away without a trace. One such product was known as Bruw. This was a simple cold brew coffee-making device that appeared as though it would become a huge deal in the at-home cold brew coffee space. However, this product has seemingly vanished in the years since it appeared on Season 10 of the reality show.
If you were hoping to buy a Bruw in its original form, you're completely out of luck. Bruw was sold to SnarkyTea in May 2020. According to the former owner of Bruw, Max Feber, the company was sold as a result of his own burnout; he'd been working on the product from the age of 15. To make matters even worse, Bruw is no longer sold by SnarkyTea.
The rise and fall of Bruw
The product itself was similar to a cold brew pitcher (a piece of equipment that can transform your coffee), but instead of needing to make an entire pitcher of cold brew at once, Bruw made it so you could choose exactly how much (or how little) you wanted to make. The device consisted of two mason jars and a filtering system intended to make the consumer a quick, cost-effective cup of cold brew coffee. It was patented mere days before the show was taped. This ultimately led Max Feber to strike a deal with Mark Cuban. Cuban granted Bruw the $50,000 that Feber was asking for in exchange for a 30% stake in the company, 5% more than the owner initially wanted to sell. The deal, alongside the boost in publicity that the product received from appearing on "Shark Tank," led Bruw to sell well throughout 2019, especially in the days following the episode's airing.
However, when the young entrepreneur sold the company to SnarkyTea just over a year after the big Shark Tank boost, it was decided that the product needed a change. SnarkyTea soon modified the name of Bruw to BruwTea in order to better fit its brand identity. It eventually discontinued the branding entirely in favor of giving the filter a revamped name and identity. Today, SnarkyTea sells a different version of the at-home cold brew infusion filter called Chill. This filter costs $19.99 — the same price a Bruw filter cost when the product was pitched on "Shark Tank."