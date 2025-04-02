Are Wendy's Meal Deals Actually Worth It And What's The Best One On The Menu?

As fast food prices continue to surge and prompt a renaissance for fast casual restaurants, chains may try to compete on the meal deal front. Wendy's has long been ahead of that curve: It was the first fast food chain to offer a value menu back in the late '80s. Now it's going all-in on Biggie Bags priced from $5 to $7, as well as a 444 meal costing $4. Which is the best bargain? We're not concerned with the main items' relative merits, but rather, the deal that delivers the most bang for your buck.

All meal deals come with four nuggets, junior-sized fries, and a small drink. Prices may vary by location, but in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a nugget four-pack is priced at $2.19 and junior fries cost $1.99. Beverages come at different price points, with the most expensive option being a flavored lemonade at $2.79. This adds up to $6.97, making the meal deals worth it, since in all but one case, the entrees are essentially free and the most expensive one costs three cents.

So which option is the best? The winner is the $5 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger Biggie Bag, with a net savings of $5.36 over purchasing each item separately. Yes, the burger is only about half the size of a standard patty, but the cheese, bacon, onions, and pickles help make up for this fact, and you can add lettuce and tomatoes for free. The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger also has historic significance, since it was part of the original 1989 Wendy's value menu.