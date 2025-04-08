The Real-Life Story Of Yellowstone's Chef Gator

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you hear the name Chef Gator you probably don't think western TV drama series. That is unless you're a loyal viewer of "Yellowstone." Chef Gator is the character name of real-life chef Gabriel Guilbeau, who's been a minor player in the series since it began in 2018. After five seasons, the successful show came to an end, but Chef Gator continued his cooking role in its spin-off titled "1923."

Chef Guilbeau is no stranger to the movie and television industry. The only difference is before "Yellowstone" he was usually working behind the scenes, feeding the cast and crew via craft services. His true beginnings in Hollywood started even before that; as a kid, he would visit backlots, accompanying his father who also prepared meals for Tinseltown's hottest sets.

In this article, we will dive into Chef Guilbeau's life, career and how he became a Yellowstone fan favorite. The culinary star wrote a "New York Times" bestseller titled "Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook," with actual recipes he used during the filming of the show. To understand how he got to where he is today, we must go back to his beginnings and the fast-paced world known as the City of Angels.