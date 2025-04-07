Make Store-Bought Frosting A Whole Lot Smoother With One Fridge Staple

Canned frosting is a convenient option when you're decorating a cake, cupcakes, or cookies, and it's handy to keep a container or two in the pantry for when baking inspiration hits and you don't have time to make your own frosting. While it does have a nostalgic taste from all those childhood birthday cakes, you can easily make canned frosting smoother and give it more of a from-scratch feel with one refrigerator staple: butter.

Butter will boost canned frosting in several ways. It loosens up its thick texture so it's more creamy and easier to spread. This way, there's less chance of tearing your cake. Beating these ingredients together with a stand or hand mixer makes the frosting more light and fluffy, too – an extra step that will make canned frosting taste homemade. Whipping butter into the mixture also increases the frosting's volume, so you have more to use. As far as flavor goes, you get richness from the butter, and it cuts canned frosting's sweetness, resulting in something more like a scratch-made buttercream frosting.

As little as two tablespoons for a standard 16-ounce frosting tub can be enough. But you can use more according to your taste, even as much as two sticks. Let the butter come to room temperature first, add a little salt if you are using an unsalted product, and then mix it into one of our picks for the best store-bought frosting. Refrigerate the frosting (if you're making it ahead of time) or any leftover frosted desserts, since it now has butter in it.