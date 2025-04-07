Here's The City With The Most McDonald's Locations

In the world of fast food, it's easy to say that McDonald's is the top dog, with Starbucks being the sole chain that can hold a candle to its global dominance. As of 2024, the burger chain has a downright ludicrous 41,000+ locations worldwide, with 13,000 American restaurants across each of the 50 states. However, while it's pretty well-known that California is home to the most McDonald's restaurants of any state in the country, the city with the most of the chain's locations is none other than Houston, Texas, which currently has 125 locations within the city limits.

While Houston is a big city, it's not the first that comes to mind when thinking of the absolute largest in the country, making this statistic surprising to many. The East Texas city is only the fourth most populous city in the country as of the 2020 census, notably falling behind cities like Chicago and Los Angeles. Considering both places have ties to the chain — with Chicago being home to McDonald's global headquarters while Los Angeles is down the street from the first McDonald's location ever opened — Houston's dominance over the other cities in the country is all the more fascinating.