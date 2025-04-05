Where Costco's Kirkland Maple Syrup Actually Comes From
It's no secret that many people – actually millions of them – are proselytizers of Costco and its many store-brand goods. Creating Costco's Kirkland Signature brand was a smart business decision for the company and allows customers to purchase high-quality products at unbeatable prices — maple syrup is no exception. If you've ever wondered where that bottle of rich, amber syrup comes from, you might be surprised to learn the story behind it.
Spoiler alert: It's straight from the source. The vast majority of Kirkland Signature maple syrup comes from Quebec, Canada. According to data from Natural Resources Canada, Quebec produces around 90% of Canadian maple syrup, and about 70% of the maple syrup consumed around the world is from Canada. The province's freezing cold winters and thawing spring temperatures create the ideal conditions for maple trees. The sap is harvested and turned into maple syrup by boiling it down into the concentrated, sweet syrup we know and love.
Costco partners directly with trusted Canadian producers, such as Citadelle and The Maple Treat, to ensure its maple syrup meets consistent quality standards. In Quebec, the maple industry includes around 13,300 producers working across about 8,000 farms. This relatively short supply chain allows Costco to sell high-quality maple syrup at a competitive price.
Great syrup at a great price
Unlike artificial maple syrup packed with corn syrup and additives, Costco's version contains just one ingredient: pure maple syrup. Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup is 100% Grade A: Amber Color, Rich Flavor syrup. Maple syrup used to be categorized by A, B, and C grades, but this system actually changed in 2015. All store-bought maple syrup brands are Grade A now, with four different designations for color and taste. Kirkland's syrup is most similar to what used to fall into the medium amber or dark amber designations of the old Grade A. It offers a well-balanced flavor with a touch of caramel-like richness.
Costco's syrup is also certified organic, ensuring it meets super stringent production guidelines that prohibit the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. The price of it also can't be beat. The hefty 33.8 ounces of tree juice is only $14.99, while comparable products can be anywhere from a few dollars more expensive to about twice that price. It's a small luxury that supports family-owned operations and provides consumers with a genuine taste of pure maple goodness. So, the next time you reach for this Costco product and add maple syrup to a meal, know that you're savoring something with deep roots in the frigid forests of Quebec. It's a sweet choice you can feel good about.