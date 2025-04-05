Where Costco's Kirkland Maple Syrup Actually Comes From

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that many people – actually millions of them – are proselytizers of Costco and its many store-brand goods. Creating Costco's Kirkland Signature brand was a smart business decision for the company and allows customers to purchase high-quality products at unbeatable prices — maple syrup is no exception. If you've ever wondered where that bottle of rich, amber syrup comes from, you might be surprised to learn the story behind it.

Spoiler alert: It's straight from the source. The vast majority of Kirkland Signature maple syrup comes from Quebec, Canada. According to data from Natural Resources Canada, Quebec produces around 90% of Canadian maple syrup, and about 70% of the maple syrup consumed around the world is from Canada. The province's freezing cold winters and thawing spring temperatures create the ideal conditions for maple trees. The sap is harvested and turned into maple syrup by boiling it down into the concentrated, sweet syrup we know and love.

Costco partners directly with trusted Canadian producers, such as Citadelle and The Maple Treat, to ensure its maple syrup meets consistent quality standards. In Quebec, the maple industry includes around 13,300 producers working across about 8,000 farms. This relatively short supply chain allows Costco to sell high-quality maple syrup at a competitive price.