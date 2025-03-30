Can You Substitute Curry Powder For Paste?

India, Thailand, and Indonesia are just a few places that are well-known for their rich and aromatic curries. Curry has a long and curious history, and the word itself can be hard to define, but one thing ties these dishes together — they usually involve a mix of spices in the form of curry paste or powder. And whether you're making making yellow cauliflower curry or a curried Coronation chicken salad at home, you might be wondering if you can use powder or paste interchangeably.

Chef and restaurateur Abishek Sharma of Madam Ji Ki Shaadi in NYC, which does a nightly tasting menu inspired by Indian weddings, spoke to The Takeout to give us all the hot tips on curry powder and paste substitutions. "You can swap curry paste and powder, but with adjustments," he told us. "Curry paste is more concentrated and contains oil, while curry powder, obviously, lacks moisture."

You'll also need to adjust the amount and the process slightly if you're making the switch. Sharma suggested a tablespoon of paste for every 1 to 2 teaspoons of powder. "If using powder instead of paste, add a bit of oil or water to it to rehydrate it," he said. And while substituting one for the other is definitely possible, there are a few exceptions you'll want to watch out for.