Don't Throw Out Your Potato Skins, Turn Them Into A Delicious Snack Instead
Potatoes are easily one of the most versatile and delicious vegetables on the market. However, when you find yourself trying to make the best mashed potatoes you can, you'll likely find yourself throwing away and thus wasting the potato peel, which you don't need for the dish itself. However, instead of tossing the leftover potato peels, repurposing them by baking or frying it can keep you from wasting food and leave you with a delicious snack at the same time.
Making these potato skin chips has become quite popular online among people who love potatoes and are taking small steps to combat food waste at home when they can. The most common way to cook potato skins is to coat them with oil and salt and bake them in an oven. However, putting the leftover potato peels in am air fryer obtains an even more pronounced crispiness, a quality that's absolutely integral to its taste. From there, you can either dress it up with cheese, bacon bits, or green onions, or you can just dip it in your favorite sauce whenever you're craving some delicious potato skin chips.
The many uses of potato skin in the kitchen
Other than avoiding food waste and just being delicious, a big reason peeled potato skin chips are a great snack is their nutritional value. As is the case with the skins of many fruits and vegetables that you didn't know you should eat, the skin of the potato is the most nutrient-rich part of the delicious veggie. This makes the chips a great and easy alternative to potato chips or french fries as your pre-dinner or post-dinner snack.
Additionally, the vegetable's skin can also be of use to you in several other ways — that is, if you're creative enough. For example, potato skin chips are a perfect crunchy additive to soups like cream of potato or clam chowder and can even be used to create the fittingly-named potato peel soup, if you have the right ingredients. Alternatively, finely chopping uncooked potato peels and combining it with flour, an egg, oil, and some onions is a great batter for crispy homemade hashbrowns. As it turns out, potatoes are even more versatile than you likely ever imagined.