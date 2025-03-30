Don't Throw Out Your Potato Skins, Turn Them Into A Delicious Snack Instead

Potatoes are easily one of the most versatile and delicious vegetables on the market. However, when you find yourself trying to make the best mashed potatoes you can, you'll likely find yourself throwing away and thus wasting the potato peel, which you don't need for the dish itself. However, instead of tossing the leftover potato peels, repurposing them by baking or frying it can keep you from wasting food and leave you with a delicious snack at the same time.

Making these potato skin chips has become quite popular online among people who love potatoes and are taking small steps to combat food waste at home when they can. The most common way to cook potato skins is to coat them with oil and salt and bake them in an oven. However, putting the leftover potato peels in am air fryer obtains an even more pronounced crispiness, a quality that's absolutely integral to its taste. From there, you can either dress it up with cheese, bacon bits, or green onions, or you can just dip it in your favorite sauce whenever you're craving some delicious potato skin chips.