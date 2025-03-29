The One Pantry Staple You Need To Fix Bitter Instant Coffee
There's no doubt coffee drinkers need good coffee. While some rely on cafes for their morning energy kick, preparing instant coffee at home is also a worthwhile option for people that are traveling, in a hurry to get out the door, or looking for a money saver. However, the taste of the instant stuff can sometimes be too bitter. There are a few possible reasons your coffee tastes bad, but regardless of how you got there, the answer to your bitterness woes is in your pantry.
Theo Chan, managing editor of specialty coffee review site Coffee Roast, said adding just a bit of salt can even out a brew's bitter quality. "A small pinch (⅛ teaspoon per cup) mixed into the coffee grounds or added after dissolving can create a smoother taste and reduce perceived bitterness," he told The Takeout. Along with salt, adding some monosodium glutamate (MSG) is becoming more popular in contemporary coffee mixology. "MSG might have a similar effect due to its umami-enhancing properties, but it is less commonly used in coffee because umami isn't a primary flavor," Chan said.
Use spices to enhance instant coffee
Rather than trying to mellow out the unpleasant bitterness of instant coffee, Theo Chan also suggested lifting up the drink's more delightful notes by incorporating dynamically flavored spices. "Cardamom is my favorite to enrich the complexity of the flavor with its floral and citrusy notes," he said. Cardamom is the spice that makes Turkish coffee so unique, so this flavor combination is tried-and-true.
Chan also suggested adding a heat-forward spice to elevate the sweetness of a roast. For example, when you add coffee to chili, it brings an earthy complexity that balances the heat in this fiery stew; the reverse works in a similar way. "I also love cayenne (or chili powder), which adds a spicy kick and can enhance the perceived sweetness of the brew," he said.
Nutmeg is one more spice that Chan uses to improve coffee's flavor. Typically associated with adding a comforting, warming effect to beverages, nutmeg complements the deep, roasted flavors of coffee while making them more palatable rather than too robust. "Nutmeg introduces a subtle richness and a hint of spiciness that rounds out the overall taste profile," he explained.