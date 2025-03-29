The One Pantry Staple You Need To Fix Bitter Instant Coffee

There's no doubt coffee drinkers need good coffee. While some rely on cafes for their morning energy kick, preparing instant coffee at home is also a worthwhile option for people that are traveling, in a hurry to get out the door, or looking for a money saver. However, the taste of the instant stuff can sometimes be too bitter. There are a few possible reasons your coffee tastes bad, but regardless of how you got there, the answer to your bitterness woes is in your pantry.

Theo Chan, managing editor of specialty coffee review site Coffee Roast, said adding just a bit of salt can even out a brew's bitter quality. "A small pinch (⅛ teaspoon per cup) mixed into the coffee grounds or added after dissolving can create a smoother taste and reduce perceived bitterness," he told The Takeout. Along with salt, adding some monosodium glutamate (MSG) is becoming more popular in contemporary coffee mixology. "MSG might have a similar effect due to its umami-enhancing properties, but it is less commonly used in coffee because umami isn't a primary flavor," Chan said.