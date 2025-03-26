Does Brewed Coffee Lose Its Taste In The Freezer?

While there are countless things to consider when it comes to storing coffee beans, storing coffee after it's already been brewed can be just as difficult to get right. Many coffee lovers fear that the wrong storage method could change the drink's overall flavor. Well, when it comes to freezing coffee, it turns out that different coffee types will react in different ways. We discovered this when we spoke to Theo Chan, managing editor of the specialty coffee review website, Coffee Roast. Chan explained exactly what freezing brewed coffee does to its flavor and why it can be useful in certain circumstances.

Chan did mention that, instead of freezing brewed coffee, he much prefers to freeze coffee beans: "I generally prefer to seal whole bean coffee rather than brew it and freeze it, [while] others would prefer to brew it and make Cometeer-style cubes." However, when it comes to the flavor of the drink itself, Chan explains that you will likely notice subtle differences in how brewed coffee tastes after it has been frozen: "Freezing can slightly mute flavors and alter mouthfeel, as some delicate aromatic compounds are lost."