Does Brewed Coffee Lose Its Taste In The Freezer?
While there are countless things to consider when it comes to storing coffee beans, storing coffee after it's already been brewed can be just as difficult to get right. Many coffee lovers fear that the wrong storage method could change the drink's overall flavor. Well, when it comes to freezing coffee, it turns out that different coffee types will react in different ways. We discovered this when we spoke to Theo Chan, managing editor of the specialty coffee review website, Coffee Roast. Chan explained exactly what freezing brewed coffee does to its flavor and why it can be useful in certain circumstances.
Chan did mention that, instead of freezing brewed coffee, he much prefers to freeze coffee beans: "I generally prefer to seal whole bean coffee rather than brew it and freeze it, [while] others would prefer to brew it and make Cometeer-style cubes." However, when it comes to the flavor of the drink itself, Chan explains that you will likely notice subtle differences in how brewed coffee tastes after it has been frozen: "Freezing can slightly mute flavors and alter mouthfeel, as some delicate aromatic compounds are lost."
Some kinds of coffee freeze better than others
Now we've established that freezing brewed coffee will have some effect on its flavor, it's important to note that different kinds of coffee react vastly differently to the big chill. In fact, some types of coffee can be quite palatable when frozen. According to Theo Chan, "cold brew retains its smoothness better than hot-brewed coffee, while espresso can become more concentrated if frozen in small cubes."
This calls attention to the best use for frozen coffee — caffeinated ice cubes. By freezing coffee in an ice cube tray, you have a surefire way to cool down your hot coffee without adding water, milk, or cream. Chan himself notes that he "makes coffee ice cubes all the time. It prevents dilution when making iced coffee or cold brew [...] — it's a great use for extra coffee."
If you do choose to freeze your coffee, it's wise not to leave the caffeinated beverage in its frozen state for months on end. "Brewed coffee can be kept in the freezer for up to two months without significant flavor loss," Chan cautions. However, if you do discover the magic of coffee ice cubes, you're unlikely to leave them unused for all that long.