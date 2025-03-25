The Series Of Seafood Recalls That Left Consumers Sick To Their Stomachs

Just eating raw oysters leaves room for many surprises. How meaty will they be? How briny? Will there be any residual sand inside? The luckiest consumers even find pearls. However, hundreds of unlucky oyster consumers were recently left with the worst of surprises: norovirus. From December 2024 to February 2025, several oyster farms across North America issued recalls due to norovirus contamination. These alerts came during the 2024 rise in food recalls during which seafood recalls alone affected millions.

The earliest recall included contaminated Fanny Bay, Sunseeker, and Cloudy Bar oysters harvested in British Columbia between late November and early December 2024. Taylor Shellfish Canada issued the recall, noting that the oysters were distributed to Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario, Canada, as well as California.

Then, in the second week of December 2024, oysters from Pacific Northwest Shellfish and Union Bay Seafood were found to be contaminated with norovirus, so those two farms recalled Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay, and Royal Miyagi oysters harvested between December 1 and 9 in British Columbia, Canada — they were shipped to at least 15 U.S. states. Ruco's Shellfish — a Washington-based oyster farm — also recalled oysters harvested from a section of the Hammersley Inlet between December 2 and 17.