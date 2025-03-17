How To Properly Clean Your Cirkul Water Bottle

Cirkul water bottles are all the rage, and if you typically have a hard time trying to trick your brain into enjoying plain water, you may really benefit from this system. But no one wants to waste money on something just to scrap it shortly after because you didn't take care of it. Since this bottle has multiple parts — including the flavor cartridge, mouthpiece, and reservoir — there are many places for gunk to hide. Keeping your Cirkul water bottle clean prevents bacteria and mold from building up where you might least expect it.

The Cirkul system is different from standard water bottles, mainly because it involves flavor cartridges that can leave behind residue — especially if you switch between different flavors. If you notice an odd aftertaste, or your bottle starts smelling funky, that's a sure sign it needs a deep clean. Even though it's easy to assume water bottles stay clean because they hold water, the truth is, any bottle that touches your mouth and gets refilled constantly becomes a breeding ground for germs.

You might also notice that your flavor cartridges don't work as well if you don't regularly clean your Cirkul. Buildup can clog the spout or mouthpiece, but even worse, mold could form in hard-to-reach areas like the threading where the lid screws onto the bottle. If you're using your Cirkul daily, keeping it clean should be a top priority for your health.