How To Properly Clean Your Cirkul Water Bottle
Cirkul water bottles are all the rage, and if you typically have a hard time trying to trick your brain into enjoying plain water, you may really benefit from this system. But no one wants to waste money on something just to scrap it shortly after because you didn't take care of it. Since this bottle has multiple parts — including the flavor cartridge, mouthpiece, and reservoir — there are many places for gunk to hide. Keeping your Cirkul water bottle clean prevents bacteria and mold from building up where you might least expect it.
The Cirkul system is different from standard water bottles, mainly because it involves flavor cartridges that can leave behind residue — especially if you switch between different flavors. If you notice an odd aftertaste, or your bottle starts smelling funky, that's a sure sign it needs a deep clean. Even though it's easy to assume water bottles stay clean because they hold water, the truth is, any bottle that touches your mouth and gets refilled constantly becomes a breeding ground for germs.
You might also notice that your flavor cartridges don't work as well if you don't regularly clean your Cirkul. Buildup can clog the spout or mouthpiece, but even worse, mold could form in hard-to-reach areas like the threading where the lid screws onto the bottle. If you're using your Cirkul daily, keeping it clean should be a top priority for your health.
The best way to clean your Cirkul water bottle
So, how often should you clean your water bottle? Since Cirkul has more parts than your average water bottle, you'll want to clean it thoroughly; and some parts need to be cleaned daily. The best way to keep it fresh is by separating each piece and washing it properly. Start by taking off the cap and removing the flavor cartridge. The cartridge itself shouldn't be washed — just set it aside. Next, take apart the spout and mouthpiece since this spot collects the most bacteria.
For daily cleaning, handwashing is your best bet. Use warm, soapy water and a bottle brush to scrub inside the reservoir, focusing on any spots where flavor residue might linger. The mouthpiece should get special attention, since it comes into direct contact with your mouth. If you see any buildup around the spout, soaking it in a vinegar and water solution for a few minutes can help break it down.
Cirkul's website confirms that the plastic bottle and cap are safe to clean on your dishwasher's top rack. However, avoid putting the flavor cartridge in the dishwasher, as it's not designed to be submerged in water or cleaned with soap. Weekly deep cleans can eliminate lingering odors and keep your bottle fresh.
How to prevent mold and bacteria buildup
I can attest to the fact that no one wants to see mold creeping into their drinkware. It has happened a few times with my son's sippy cup, and it's annoying each and every time. Mold can ruin the taste of your drink, and make it unsafe. But one of the easiest ways to prevent mold is by thoroughly drying your bottle after each wash. Accumulated water can create a humid environment where bacteria can thrive. After cleaning, leave the bottle open and upside down on a drying rack or towel to air out completely.
Regularly switching out your flavor cartridges also helps. Even if you don't finish a cartridge right away, letting it sit for weeks inside the bottle can lead to buildup in the mouthpiece. If you're someone who leaves half-used bottles sitting around, consider giving them a quick rinse to remove any old residue before you refill them.
You could also use a mild bleach solution (one teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water) for deep cleaning. Just make sure to rinse everything thoroughly afterward. If you feel like standard bottled water is just trash, and have officially switched over to always using a Cirkul bottle, remember that a little maintenance goes a long way in keeping your bottle fresh and mold-free.