Can You Save Butter That's Been Melted?

If you're an avid baker or keen home cook, you probably often have a stick or two of different types of butter resting on the counter. Making sure it's at the right temperature is one of the most important tips when cooking with butter – bringing it to room temperature is key for tender cookies and cakes, for example, so that you can cream the dairy product and sugar together. Some people even like to bake with melted butter, rather than just softened.

But what happens if you have an extra stick lingering after all the baking is done? Can you put it back in the fridge, or is it all a big waste? Or perhaps you've put it in the microwave to soften your butter fast, only to find it melted into a puddle within a few seconds — what's a baker to do then? Can you save it?

Thankfully, for the first scenario, softened butter that's been out for a few hours can easily be popped back into the fridge to use at a later date. Melted butter, on the other hand, is not so simple. While it is still generally safe to consume, the water and fat emulsion in a stick of butter breaks when it becomes melted. Melted and cooled butter might not be the best use for some baked goods because of its textural change — but it can still potentially be used in other ways in the kitchen.