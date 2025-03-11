The Allegedly 'Dangerous' Reason Girl Scout Cookies Are Being Sued
America's favorite cookies may be under fire, as a class action lawsuit has been filed against the Girl Scouts for potentially including dangerous heavy metals and pesticides in its products. The lawsuit was filed by a resident of New York claiming that consumer rights had been violated for those who had purchased cookies in the U.S. This action comes on the back of a study released in December 2024, by GMO Science and Moms Across America, citing the "Danger in the Dough" and studies showing that 100% of tested samples of Girl Scout cookies were found to contain toxic metals including arsenic and mercury, and an herbicide called glyphosate. The study's goal is to promote public health, despite the fact that the lawsuit includes no evidence or claim of illness caused by the cookies.
Having expanded the brand's reach through digital marketing and payment options, Girl Scout cookie sales don't look like they used to — and the snack-based phenomenon is said to bring in millions of dollars for the non-profit each year. The lawsuit specifically targets the most popular type of cookie, Thin Mints, alleging that tests showed the cookies had 334 times the amount of glyphosate than is considered to be safe. As cookie season rages on, it remains unclear how the lawsuit will affect overall sales, as well as the future of the non-profit's reputation amongst the public. So while proof of injury or illness has yet to emerge, you may want to investigate other options, like Trader Joe's Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars, to get your cookie fix.
The response from Girl Scouts of America
So the question remains, are Girl Scout cookies safe to eat? While the non-profit has yet to comment publicly since the filing of the lawsuit, the organization did issue a statement in response to the GMO Science study, in February 2025. Addressing how Girl Scout cookie recipes comply with safety standards enforced by the Food and Drug Administration, along with the Environmental Protection Agency, the message also confirmed, "Girl Scout Cookies are safe to consume."
The response also addressed the specific heavy metals and herbicides mentioned in the GMO Science study, noting that small traces of glyphosate and certain heavy metals can occur naturally in fresh and baked goods as well as other food products due to normal elemental exposure. Reportedly, none of these contaminants have caused harm or illness, nor have any of these instances warranted lawsuits. But, given the lack of response so far from the Girl Scouts, it appears to boil down to a matter of personal preference as to whether or not customers continue to purchase Girl Scout cookies this year. While it seems they remain safe to eat — at least according to the FDA — you are well within your right to just say 'No thank you' to Girl Scout cookies this season.