The Allegedly 'Dangerous' Reason Girl Scout Cookies Are Being Sued

America's favorite cookies may be under fire, as a class action lawsuit has been filed against the Girl Scouts for potentially including dangerous heavy metals and pesticides in its products. The lawsuit was filed by a resident of New York claiming that consumer rights had been violated for those who had purchased cookies in the U.S. This action comes on the back of a study released in December 2024, by GMO Science and Moms Across America, citing the "Danger in the Dough" and studies showing that 100% of tested samples of Girl Scout cookies were found to contain toxic metals including arsenic and mercury, and an herbicide called glyphosate. The study's goal is to promote public health, despite the fact that the lawsuit includes no evidence or claim of illness caused by the cookies.

Having expanded the brand's reach through digital marketing and payment options, Girl Scout cookie sales don't look like they used to — and the snack-based phenomenon is said to bring in millions of dollars for the non-profit each year. The lawsuit specifically targets the most popular type of cookie, Thin Mints, alleging that tests showed the cookies had 334 times the amount of glyphosate than is considered to be safe. As cookie season rages on, it remains unclear how the lawsuit will affect overall sales, as well as the future of the non-profit's reputation amongst the public. So while proof of injury or illness has yet to emerge, you may want to investigate other options, like Trader Joe's Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars, to get your cookie fix.