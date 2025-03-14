Whatever Happened To KidsLuv From Shark Tank?

When Ashi Jelinek stepped onto "Shark Tank," she wasn't just pitching another run-of-the-mill juice box... she wanted to keep kids hydrated without the sugar crash. No matter where you stand on the old-fashioned juice debate, there's room for improvement when it come to drink options for kids. Her creation came in fun flavors like Flying Fla-Mango and Starstruck Coconut. At the time of her pitch, it had already racked up $55,000 in sales. KidsLuv was stocked in 25 stores across California and available on Amazon, so it wasn't just an idea — it was already out there. But when she started talking numbers, the Sharks weren't truly sold.

They said the biggest issue was the production costs were way too high. Competing in the beverage industry is brutal, and without serious financial backing, it's tough to make a dent in a market dominated by well-known brands. The Sharks weren't convinced that parents would ditch their go-to drinks for KidsLuv, especially when other "healthier" options were already on shelves. Without major brand recognition or a strong retail presence, getting customers to make the switch wasn't going to be easy, and there was a lot of apprehension

Jelinek definitely knew how to make an impression, though. She brought her son, Phoenix, into the tank wearing a bright red motorcycle helmet. They made a bold statement by dumping an entire bucket of sugar over his head to show how much kids consume in a year from typical juice boxes. The stunt grabbed attention but wasn't enough to seal the deal.