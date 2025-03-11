The Unexpected Super Food That Giada De Laurentiis Never Leaves The Grocery Store Without

What, exactly, is a superfood? There isn't any superfood list recognized by health professionals, but the label, despite being unpopular with dietitians, is often used by the media to describe any food that's both popular and healthy. Since there's no official body regulating things, even a celebrity chef can nominate their picks, and Giada De Laurentiis is backing a food that she considers to be highly underrated.

Anchovies, De Laurentiis feels, deserve a lot more love, not least because they're so nutrient-dense. Not only are anchovies high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, but one small serving provides over 50% of your recommended daily amount of both selenium and vitamin B3.

The reason De Laurentiis has been talking up superfoods is because she's promoting a cookbook called "Super-Italian: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy's Healthiest Foods." While the book highlights many nutritious ingredients, anchovies do feature in quite a few recipes, and she also gives them a shout-out in the intro: "When southern Italian cooks incorporate anchovies ... into dishes, it's a healthier, less fatty way to add flavor than loading them down with cheese or salt."