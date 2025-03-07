Why Flattening Peanut Butter Cookies With A Fork Is A Crucial Step

It's pretty easy to identify the peanut butter cookies on a platter. They are, of course, recognizable by the criss-cross pattern stamped on the top, typically made using the tines of a fork. I've always assumed the stamping and pressing was a matter of tradition, but it turns out pressing peanut butter cookie dough down before it's baked is a necessary step in producing quality cookies.

Corporate Pastry Chef for JF Restaurants, Chef Sofia Schlieben, spoke to The Takeout about why peanut butter cookies are unique in this way. "Cookies with lower fat content or different types of fat — like peanut butter or shortbread — don't have enough meltable fat to spread on their own," she said, adding, "That's why they need to be shaped or flattened before baking to achieve the right texture and thickness."

Chef Sofia continued, "Butter has a higher fat content than peanut butter, which contains more protein. In fat-heavy cookies like chocolate chip or lace cookies, the butter melts in the oven, causing the dough to spread naturally." This is why you can place a mound of chocolate chip cookie dough in the oven and it will come out in the classic flattened shape, whereas if you tried this with peanut butter cookies you wouldn't get the right shape, texture, or doneness.