Review: Crystal Light's New Vodka Refreshers Are Better Than Expected

Crystal Light, the brand you know for making water taste a little more interesting, has just entered the alcohol space by dropping two new Vodka Refresher flavors. The brand appears to be testing the waters with a classic Lemonade and Wild Strawberry limited rollout. The two refreshers are available in the Northeast region of the U.S. at select retailers and come in a four-pack for $9.99. Per the brand's announcement, there are plans to expand this launch with more flavors and a multipack option by 2026.

The inspiration for the drinks came from a fairly well-known trend followed by people looking to enjoy alcohol with minimal added calories or extra sugar from mixers like soda or juice. Crystal Light not only acknowledges that fans of its powdered options have been mixing the product with alcohol for decades, but it's also decided to one-up existing competition by offering its refreshers with less calories than even the best-selling spirit on the market, High Noon.

Both of Crystal Light's new drinks are marketed as zero-sugar; with light carbonation, triple-filtered vodka, 77 calories in a 12-ounce can, and an ABV of 3.8%. The drinks also have zero carbs and are gluten-free. Considering the rapid decline in beer sales lately, and the rising popularity of low-calorie seltzers, it's actually fairly surprising it took Crystal Light this long to get in the game. Now that the powdered flavoring brand has done the mixing for us, it's time to see if less calories means less flavor. Here's what you need to know about Crystal Light's Vodka Refreshers.