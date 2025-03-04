Review: Crystal Light's New Vodka Refreshers Are Better Than Expected
Crystal Light, the brand you know for making water taste a little more interesting, has just entered the alcohol space by dropping two new Vodka Refresher flavors. The brand appears to be testing the waters with a classic Lemonade and Wild Strawberry limited rollout. The two refreshers are available in the Northeast region of the U.S. at select retailers and come in a four-pack for $9.99. Per the brand's announcement, there are plans to expand this launch with more flavors and a multipack option by 2026.
The inspiration for the drinks came from a fairly well-known trend followed by people looking to enjoy alcohol with minimal added calories or extra sugar from mixers like soda or juice. Crystal Light not only acknowledges that fans of its powdered options have been mixing the product with alcohol for decades, but it's also decided to one-up existing competition by offering its refreshers with less calories than even the best-selling spirit on the market, High Noon.
Both of Crystal Light's new drinks are marketed as zero-sugar; with light carbonation, triple-filtered vodka, 77 calories in a 12-ounce can, and an ABV of 3.8%. The drinks also have zero carbs and are gluten-free. Considering the rapid decline in beer sales lately, and the rising popularity of low-calorie seltzers, it's actually fairly surprising it took Crystal Light this long to get in the game. Now that the powdered flavoring brand has done the mixing for us, it's time to see if less calories means less flavor. Here's what you need to know about Crystal Light's Vodka Refreshers.
What Crystal Light Lemonade Vodka Refresher tastes like
Some people might not like the artificially sweet flavors of Crystal Light's powdered mixers, but I've always enjoyed the classic lemonade flavor. The powdered version provides a surprising tartness when mixed with water, and this refresher does the same with a hint of alcohol. The lemonade flavor is not quite as tart as its non-alcoholic predecessor, but it's still fairly refreshing.
I could not describe this lightly fizzy drink as being comparable to an actual vodka and lemonade cocktail, but if you want a casual, light sip of alcohol, this could be the right flavor. Even the smell of the drink is so subtle you could forget there was any alcohol present. Other seltzers, like the ever-popular White Claw, contain more alcohol and thus carry a stronger smell. While most other carbonated drinks leave me feeling bloated and needing to burp every few seconds, considering Crystal Light's lighter carbonation, I could see myself enjoying this drink on a sunny afternoon with friends.
What Crystal Light Wild Strawberry Vodka Refresher tastes like
The Wild Strawberry Vodka Refresher unfortunately mirrors the stereotypical complaints some might have about Crystal Light flavoring; Its artificial sweetness lingers with a plastic kind of aftertaste. It also lacks any actual strawberry flavor despite the beverage having a pink hue. I could see the flavor being improved with frozen strawberries as ice cubes, or mixing it with blended frozen strawberries to make an alcoholic slushie drink, but on its own, it's unimpressive. As with its Lemonade partner, its flavor and alcohol content are extremely subtle.
While both flavors might be a little underwhelming for die-hard seltzer fans — or people who prefer a stronger flavor profile overall — I can't deny that these drinks are completely on-brand for Crystal Light. As someone who enjoys the brand's classic Lemonade powder mix, I can confidently say that its alcohol version matches in its subtlety. The strawberry version, though the less enjoyable of the two, was still acceptable for what it is.
In a four-pack that costs $10, each 12-ounce can would be roughly $2.50 and while some might feel ripped off by the low alcohol content, I think it makes sense for people who enjoy the lighter side of drinking. These refreshers won't get you blasted or knock you out with bold flavor because that's just not what they are. These are Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers and that's exactly what they should be — light.