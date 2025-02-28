Popeyes Is Returning A Cherished Meal Box To Menus For A Limited Time
If you're a Popeyes fan who has been missing the Shrimp Tacklebox, you'll be delighted to know that the fast food chain is bringing it back. Confirmed to The Takeout in an email, the cherished meal box will return, nationwide, starting March 3, 2025.
For the uninitiated, the Shrimp Tacklebox contains eight crispy, seasoned, and breaded butterfly shrimp; an iconic Popeyes biscuit; and a regular side. Or, you could also opt for the Surf 'n' Turf option, which swaps out half of the shrimp for two chicken tenders. Both options cost around $5.99 and come with your choice of sauce (including the chain's classic tartar sauce).
The seafood-centric meal box offers customers who are observing Lent a few more options at Popeyes — but it's not the only returning seafood menu item to look out for.
Even more returning Popeyes favorites
Popeyes has staged a returning lineup of nonstop hits for longtime fans. The Flounder Fish Sandwich, which is priced at about $5.99, features golden, crunchy-coated, marinated Alaska flounder. It's made complete with a buttery brioche bun and pickles, as well as either Popeyes' classic tartar sauce or the Spicy Spread — whichever you prefer. If you want to take a trip down the most tasty memory lane, Popeyes' Spicy Flounder Fish Sandwich made The Takeout's list of the notable fast food fish sandwiches of 2022.
Finally, after a delicious fish dish, you can finish off your meal with a crave-worthy returning dessert item: Strawberry Cream Cheese Fried Pie. Priced at around $1.99, this sweet treat boasts a crispy pastry crust packed with strawberry filling and tangy cream cheese. The last time this dessert appeared on the menu was back in 2021, for a limited time only. Considering the fact that Popeyes serves the best desserts in fast food, you'll definitely want to try this one for yourself. (Fingers crossed you don't live in one of the two states that don't have a Popeyes.)