Popeyes Is Returning A Cherished Meal Box To Menus For A Limited Time

If you're a Popeyes fan who has been missing the Shrimp Tacklebox, you'll be delighted to know that the fast food chain is bringing it back. Confirmed to The Takeout in an email, the cherished meal box will return, nationwide, starting March 3, 2025.

For the uninitiated, the Shrimp Tacklebox contains eight crispy, seasoned, and breaded butterfly shrimp; an iconic Popeyes biscuit; and a regular side. Or, you could also opt for the Surf 'n' Turf option, which swaps out half of the shrimp for two chicken tenders. Both options cost around $5.99 and come with your choice of sauce (including the chain's classic tartar sauce).

The seafood-centric meal box offers customers who are observing Lent a few more options at Popeyes — but it's not the only returning seafood menu item to look out for.