Did somebody say spring? Starbucks is stepping into the new season with some never-before-seen items and we are beyond ready. With milder weather soon to be upon us, Starbucks felt that the time to launch a few new products is now. Starting Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Starbucks officially releases Iced Cherry Chai in locations across the U.S. and Canada. That same day, Starbucks' Chicken Jalapeño Pocket will also enter the mix. A brand new coffee is also coming to Starbucks this spring. On the cusp of all this novelty, I headed over to a Starbucks Reserve in Manhattan for a sampling of what's in store for the 2025 spring season.

Each debut item populates a separate section of the menu, so Starbucks fans of varying tastes will have something fun and fresh to look forward to. Whether you're craving a sweet beverage with a caffeinated kick, hungry for something other than a pastry, or simply stopping in for a hot cup of coffee, Starbucks has the bases covered. We're spilling the details on what you're about to see at Starbucks for spring 2025, along with a first-hand account on how all of it tastes.