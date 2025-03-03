The Trendy Milk You Should Be Adding To Cocktails
For decades, dairy has been an essential part of cocktail culture. Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, says cream or milk-based cocktails "[run] the gamut from rich and full-bodied to surprisingly refreshing." Classic cocktails like a White Russian (not to be confused with a Black Russian), are the epitome of decadent and creamy, while a Ramos Gin Fizz is the blueprint for a light, foamy dairy-infused cocktail. But Horn thinks there's plenty of room for new ingredients in these drinks — like blueberry milk.
"The rich, sweet-yet-tangy nature of blueberry milk lends itself to work really well in a range of cocktails," she says, "from simply substituting it in for the simple syrup and dairy in a Ramos Gin Fizz to using it in place of orgeat or coconut cream in some classic Tiki cocktails." For orgeat, you could try a classic Trader Vic's mai tai. For coconut cream, perhaps the Caribbean endless summer drink, the painkiller – just be careful about curdling.
How to use blueberry milk in cocktails
When mixing spirits with blueberry milk, Molly Horn says it's worth considering the "defining characteristics" of the flavors in the glass. She suggests using liquors like Cognac and armagnac, as "fruit-based brandies would mix well with blueberry milk as the bright berry notes alongside the sweet creaminess will lift each other up." Rum and blueberry milk are another dynamic duo, Horn says, as the spirit provides a "naturally sweet backbone alongside kitchen spice and citrus notes [that] are a great combination with those blueberry milk flavors." Whiskey is another spirit that plays nicely with the creamy berry beverage. Horn says that you could shake flavored whiskey and lemon juice with blueberry milk to "create your own invention." The key is to add the milk last and shake immediately to prevent curdling.
For big-batch cocktails, Horn suggests trying clarified milk punch, a new take on a classic preparation that has been the toast of the town in recent years. To make it, combine a citrus-heavy cocktail with the blueberry milk and allow it to curdle. Strain the curds, and what you are left with is, in Horn's words, "a bright and zippy cocktail that has a beautifully creamy texture."