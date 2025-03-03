The Trendy Milk You Should Be Adding To Cocktails

For decades, dairy has been an essential part of cocktail culture. Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, says cream or milk-based cocktails "[run] the gamut from rich and full-bodied to surprisingly refreshing." Classic cocktails like a White Russian (not to be confused with a Black Russian), are the epitome of decadent and creamy, while a Ramos Gin Fizz is the blueprint for a light, foamy dairy-infused cocktail. But Horn thinks there's plenty of room for new ingredients in these drinks — like blueberry milk.

"The rich, sweet-yet-tangy nature of blueberry milk lends itself to work really well in a range of cocktails," she says, "from simply substituting it in for the simple syrup and dairy in a Ramos Gin Fizz to using it in place of orgeat or coconut cream in some classic Tiki cocktails." For orgeat, you could try a classic Trader Vic's mai tai. For coconut cream, perhaps the Caribbean endless summer drink, the painkiller – just be careful about curdling.