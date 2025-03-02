How To Save Your Undercooked Loaf Of Bread

It's pretty easy to tell when bread is burnt. But knowing if it's undercooked is a little trickier. Sure, in theory it'll probably be fine if you can follow your recipe to a tee. In practice, a nearly endless number of factors could leave you with a limp loaf. You might've used the wrong amount of flour (volumetric measurements strike again!); you might be working with an oven that treats the temperature setting like a loose suggestion; or you might've been foiled by a humid day.

To learn how to save an undercooked loaf of bread, The Takeout turned to pro bread baker Sheena Otto. Otto worked as Head Boulangère at Michelin-starred restaurant Atera after learning to bake at New York City's Amy's Bread. Now, she sells her bread at Brooklyn's Park Slope Farmers Market and gives bread-baking advice through her Substack, Sheena's Cocina.

According to Otto, it's totally possible to save an undercooked loaf — with a few caveats. "You can definitely bake the loaf a second time, but you have to take care not to burn the crust before the interior finishes baking," explains Otto. That's easier said than done, but the pro baker has some tricks up her sleeve. "Spritz the outside with water, wrap the loaf in foil, and bake about 25 [degrees Fahrenheit] lower than the original baking temperature to finish baking the loaf," she says. Just don't eat it raw: Even if the loaf doesn't contain eggs, raw flour can still give you food poisoning.