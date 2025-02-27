Fondant Vs Marzipan: Which Is More Reliable For Your Prettiest Cake?

When it comes to elaborate cake building and decorating, both marzipan and fondant offer a fountain of whimsical finishes, but each has distinct characteristics that make it better suited for different applications. Whether you're a professional pastry chef or a home baking enthusiast, understanding these frostings' differences in texture, taste, and workability can help you decide which one to use for your next sugary masterpiece. To begin, what exactly makes up these sugary, edible pastes that have taken over reality TV shows like "Cake Boss" and numerous Pinterest boards? We went to baking expert Sandy Folsom, School Director at the Wilton Sweet Studio, for her advice on which frosted finish to use and when.

"Fondant is a pliable, rollable icing made with sugar, water, glycerin, vegetable shortening, and gelatin," she explains. If you've ever watched the game show–style cooking competition "Is It Cake?" and marveled over creations that uncannily resembled potted purple orchids or erupting volcanos, you've definitely seen fondant in action. Folsom notes that it's "commonly used to sculpt, cover, or decorate cakes for a smooth look."

On the other hand, if you've ever peeked into a European candy shop and noticed delightful displays of shiny, tiny fruits and figurines, they're likely made out of marzipan, which Folsom explains is also "soft and pliable, but it is made with ground almonds, sugar, and egg whites." Marzipan and fondant are not exactly interchangeable, so it comes down to what your pastry priorities are.