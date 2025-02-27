Fondant Vs Marzipan: Which Is More Reliable For Your Prettiest Cake?
When it comes to elaborate cake building and decorating, both marzipan and fondant offer a fountain of whimsical finishes, but each has distinct characteristics that make it better suited for different applications. Whether you're a professional pastry chef or a home baking enthusiast, understanding these frostings' differences in texture, taste, and workability can help you decide which one to use for your next sugary masterpiece. To begin, what exactly makes up these sugary, edible pastes that have taken over reality TV shows like "Cake Boss" and numerous Pinterest boards? We went to baking expert Sandy Folsom, School Director at the Wilton Sweet Studio, for her advice on which frosted finish to use and when.
"Fondant is a pliable, rollable icing made with sugar, water, glycerin, vegetable shortening, and gelatin," she explains. If you've ever watched the game show–style cooking competition "Is It Cake?" and marveled over creations that uncannily resembled potted purple orchids or erupting volcanos, you've definitely seen fondant in action. Folsom notes that it's "commonly used to sculpt, cover, or decorate cakes for a smooth look."
On the other hand, if you've ever peeked into a European candy shop and noticed delightful displays of shiny, tiny fruits and figurines, they're likely made out of marzipan, which Folsom explains is also "soft and pliable, but it is made with ground almonds, sugar, and egg whites." Marzipan and fondant are not exactly interchangeable, so it comes down to what your pastry priorities are.
Texture versus taste
Fondant is most commonly used in wedding and high-end birthday cakes, where it's more about creating a fantastical, crowd-pleasing display. Sandy Folsom says, "From wrapping and diamond quilting to palm leaves, flowers, and bows, fondant is great for making accents or little figurines or cutting out decorations for cakes, cupcakes, and cookies." If it's reliability you want, fondant holds up well in humidity and provides a flawless, matte finish for those high-pressure events. If it's incredible flavor you're after, then the pliable paste might not be for you. Fondant can dry out and crack if not handled properly, and its chewy texture and somewhat bland flavor has garnered plenty of hatred online. It's best to think of fondant as a malleable clay coating for your cake that allows for some pretty incredible designs.
Marzipan, on the other hand, is actually eaten on its own and has a long and storied history throughout the world. "It is a popular sweet treat in Europe and has a sweet, nutty flavor," Folsom notes. "Marzipan can be used very similarly to fondant by shaping into figurines, though it has a slightly shinier look. It can also be shaped into candies or fruits."
In short, fondant is more reliable for structure and presentation, while marzipan shines in taste and detailed modeling. Folsom refuses to pick a favorite, stating, "Both fondant and marzipan can achieve visually appealing results, and which one you use is a personal preference."