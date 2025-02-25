The Waffle House Hack That Puts An Unexpected Twist On Breakfast Tacos
Waffle House is pretty much a sacred institution in the United States. Heck, there is even a Waffle House museum at the original location in Avondale Estates, Georgia. While the chain has become synonymous with customers fighting with cooks and, somehow, an unofficial Waffle House hurricane severity index, it is still a diner that serves irresistible breakfast food first and foremost. The menu is more or less exactly what you would expect from any given restaurant of the sort, but some folks have discovered new ways to enjoy its offerings; the absolutely delicious waffle breakfast taco combo is the perfect example.
While it's not an official menu item, Waffle House regulars have come to the realization that, by ordering a hash brown bowl and folding its contents in a waffle, you create a perfect sweet and savory mixture in taco form. Once you load up your waffle taco with eggs, hash browns, and breakfast meats, you can decide if you'd like to add some syrup to further the sweetness or hot sauce to heat up the dish. Or, add both condiments for the ideal sweet and spicy mix.
More ways to make delicious meals at Waffle House
Now, while the waffle taco likely wasn't on the minds of the cooks at the original Waffle House, it is still valid and delicious, especially when you make it your own. You can order hash brown bowls with eggs, cheese, and your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham. But if eggs aren't your thing, go for the cheesesteak or chicken hash brown bowls, or jazz up your order with additions like onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, or tomatoes. Waffle House's secret menu is a treasure trove of dishes that are as out of this world as they are fascinatingly crafted, with many patrons questioning, "Who on Earth came up with this one?" as they take their first bites.
The waffle sandwich, for example, is a modification you can make to any sandwich served at the establishment by replacing the bread of the sandwich with, you guessed it, waffles. While this works better for some sandwiches than for others (the Texas Bacon Cheesesteak Melt variation became quite popular on TikTok in 2023), it is yet another way in which you can use the sweet waffles to complement your savory dish. However, make sure to do these secret menu tricks yourself so you don't create extra work for the kitchen. The cooks at Waffle House hate your TikTok hacks and probably don't want to make them for you – even if you ask kindly.