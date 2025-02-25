The Waffle House Hack That Puts An Unexpected Twist On Breakfast Tacos

Now, while the waffle taco likely wasn't on the minds of the cooks at the original Waffle House, it is still valid and delicious, especially when you make it your own. You can order hash brown bowls with eggs, cheese, and your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham. But if eggs aren't your thing, go for the cheesesteak or chicken hash brown bowls, or jazz up your order with additions like onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, or tomatoes. Waffle House's secret menu is a treasure trove of dishes that are as out of this world as they are fascinatingly crafted, with many patrons questioning, "Who on Earth came up with this one?" as they take their first bites.

The waffle sandwich, for example, is a modification you can make to any sandwich served at the establishment by replacing the bread of the sandwich with, you guessed it, waffles. While this works better for some sandwiches than for others (the Texas Bacon Cheesesteak Melt variation became quite popular on TikTok in 2023), it is yet another way in which you can use the sweet waffles to complement your savory dish. However, make sure to do these secret menu tricks yourself so you don't create extra work for the kitchen. The cooks at Waffle House hate your TikTok hacks and probably don't want to make them for you – even if you ask kindly.