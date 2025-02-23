How A Substitute For An Extinct Herb Became A Crucial Spice In Indian Cooking

Way back when, in 631 B.C., a city called Cyrene was founded by Greece. Situated in the northeastern part of modern day Libya, Cyrene eventually became a realm of the Roman Empire. Occupying the shoreline of the Mediterranean Sea, the city was flush with natural resources; among them, a wild, yellow-flowered herb called silphium. While it didn't look particularly enticing the way lavender or hibiscus might, silphium became the most useful and in-demand herb in the region, and beyond.

It could be eaten fresh, used as a preservative, fed to animals, and was incredibly beneficial in the realm of medicine. It was so desired and hard to come by that purveyors began to sell another herb called asafoetida as authentic silphium, at exorbitant prices. Historians believe that Macedonian king, Alexander the Great, came across an asafoetida plant on his journeys through Asia and — believing it was coveted silphium — took some with him to India. This is how India was introduced to asafoetida, often referred to as hing. Although India is still a huge consumer of the plant, it isn't widely grown natively, but is mostly imported from Iran, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan.

Asafoetida is believed to be a "cousin" to silphium, and is known to be extremely pungent with a flavor reminiscent of onions and garlic. A pinch is really all that's needed in any given recipe. You'll find it in many dishes on Indian restaurant menus, where it's commonly added to curries, rice and dal dishes, dosas, soups, and chutneys.