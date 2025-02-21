Don't Throw Out The Cartons From Drinks — Here's A Hack To Reuse Them

The zero-waste movement has become increasingly popular among professionals and home chefs. Restaurants are using spacious walk-ins to store leftover ingredients and repurposing them in special meals to reduce waste. Home chefs are implementing compost piles, simmering homemade stocks, and using the whole animal to cut back on scraps. Beyond this, the zero-waste movement does not just apply to the food products themselves — reusing food containers and other non-food kitchen items is a helpful way to reduce waste in the kitchen.

Cartons with a capped spout — think orange juice, milk, and Boxed Water — can be repurposed as tops for mason jars to give you an accurate pour. To make a mason jar with a capped spout, detach the glued walls of the juice carton, and cut off the top, leaving the square of cardboard around the spout. Take the sealable ring from a mason jar, and trace its circumference around the spout with a pencil or marker. Cut along the circumference, and use the card circle to cover the top of your mason jar. Make sure to keep the screwable top for the spout to ensure the jar is still airtight.