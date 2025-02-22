Why You Should Think Twice Before Shaking Your Mocktails

There are several different ways to combine the ingredients for a mixed drink, but two of the main ones are familiar to anyone who's ever seen James Bond utter that iconic movie line, "shaken, not stirred." Bartenders may clutch their pearls at the concept, noting that Bond's favorite vodka martini, one of the best-known fictional drinks, really shouldn't be shaken as this will compromise the flavor. (Yes, shaking vs. stirring really does affect how a drink tastes.) As a matter of fact, this applies to mocktails as well as martinis. Lacking the presence of alcohol, these drinks can't take a lot of added water, which is something you get from shaking.

According to Cody Goldstein of the beverage consulting firm Muddling Memories, shaking ice in a drink makes it melt faster, which has the effect of watering down the drink "about 20%." In some cases, this may be desirable, especially if the drink is a sugary one or especially boozy. But since mocktails lack the alcohol element, it's easy to over-dilute them.

"I would err on the side of caution with creating too much dilution with a mocktail as you do not want to water down or dilute the flavors," Goldstein told The Takeout. He especially advised caution if you're using an ingredient such as seltzer or tea that's pretty watery to begin with. In this case, he wouldn't shake the mocktail at all "to avoid double diluting." So depending on what's in your beverage, stirring may be the better way to go — or you could try an alternative option instead.