What's The Point Of Individually Wrapped Potatoes?

Individually wrapped potatoes are marketed as a time-saving solution for busy people who want a quick side dish without fussing over prep work. These potatoes are typically coated in a microwave-safe plastic wrap designed to retain moisture during cooking. The idea is simple: no need to scrub, poke holes, or wrap them in a paper towel. Just pop the potato in your microwave, hit the button, and let the wrap steam the spud from the inside out. Sounds easy, right? Then again, doesn't washing, poking, and wrapping your spud in a paper towel also sound simple?

But let's talk about the downsides. First, do you really need the plastic? Potato enthusiasts — myself included — say the same results can often be achieved by microwaving an unwrapped potato on a plate (Just remember to poke a few holes to release the steam). Second, individually wrapped potatoes cost significantly more than their freewheeling counterparts. Is the extra dollar or two worth the tradeoff for convenience? Finally, there's the environmental impact. The single-use nature of plastic wrap is a sore point for anyone aiming to reduce their environmental footprint.

For those who love a classic baked potato, traditional methods like oven baking might be more rewarding. However, for busy nights or a last-minute snack, the wrapped potato might have its place. (You can even boil potatoes for an al dente bite.) The best type of potato for french fries might be up for interpretation, but whether you go fast-and-easy or prefer a trad tuber approach, potatoes will always be the versatile hero of dinner.