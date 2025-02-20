Summer Squash Vs. Zucchini: Is There Any Difference?

If you're not familiar with the appearance of a zucchini, it looks quite similar to a yellow squash in shape. Both are long, but unlike a yellow squash's bulbous end and sometimes curved neck, a zucchini is simply straight from top to bottom. Zucchini are usually green, but yellow zucchini also exist. However, yellow squash cannot be fully grown as green squash.

Both types of squash have a mildly sweet flavor, whether eaten raw or cooked. When zucchini is cooked, however, it has a noticeably buttery texture, which is great when making zucchini pesto. Neither squash needs to be peeled, but yellow squash has slightly thicker skin, giving it a waxier taste. The size of the seeds inside each squash depends on its size. Zucchini usually have smaller and thinner seeds than yellow squash. The seeds in either squash are quite forgiving to eat though because they're soft.

Zucchini and yellow squash can be cooked using the same methods, temperatures, and durations as long as they're cut into the same sizes. Since zucchini can grow to be life-sized during the summer months, this means it won't cook at the same rate as a much smaller yellow squash if it's kept in larger-cut shapes. Most recipes and cooking resources claim that zucchini and yellow squash are interchangeable, like in this zucchini casserole with cheddar, but with yellow squash instead. However, it's much harder to find a chocolate yellow squash bread recipe than it is to find a chocolate zucchini bread recipe and that's because zucchini is the preferred type for baking. This is attributed to its buttery texture and flavor, which harmonizes better in baked goods.

While the differences between zucchini and yellow squash aren't terribly significant, you really can't go wrong when cooking with either one, or better yet, both. Whether you choose one over the other depends on personal preference, desired color contrast in a dish, or specific culinary applications.